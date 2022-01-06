Left Menu

US' diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics over Uyghur abuses garners Muslims support worldwide: Report

The decision by the United States to boycott the Beijing Olympics in February 2022 in the wake of the genocide and inhumane treatment of Muslims in China's Xinjiang province is a fair response in all respects because the humiliation, torture, and suffering of 1 million Uighur Muslims in the reformatory camps in Xinjiang is unbearable and indescribable, reported Pakistan Vernacular media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 23:13 IST
US' diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics over Uyghur abuses garners Muslims support worldwide: Report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The decision by the United States to boycott the Beijing Olympics in February 2022 in the wake of the genocide and inhumane treatment of Muslims in China's Xinjiang province is a fair response in all respects because the humiliation, torture, and suffering of 1 million Uighur Muslims in the reformatory camps in Xinjiang is unbearable and indescribable, reported Pakistan Vernacular media. The international human rights watchdog Human Rights Watch (HRW) has also confirmed that Uighur Muslims face severe restrictions and violence to renounce their religion Islam.

"China is Islamabad's trusted ally. There is complete understanding and cooperation between Islamabad and Beijing on important international issues including Kashmir, Taiwan, and Palestine," said the vernacular media. Pakistan-China friendship is a proud golden chapter in the history of both countries. However, it must be remembered that Muslims are one Ummah. In the same way, we will continue to demand the protection of the religious and human rights of Uighur Muslims, said Pakistan's vernacular media.

China must in its own interest not only liberate the Muslims inside the Xinjiang province from concentration camps but also restore religious freedom, including their civil rights. Otherwise, the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party should understand that the US will be able to win the support of the Muslim public against China with regard to Uighur Muslims.

We are well aware that the US is using the issue of Uighur Muslims as a political weapon against China. However, the Islamic world is also feeling that whatever the hidden motives of the US, there is no denying the fact that the way in which the US is exposing the suffering of the Uighur Muslims on a global scale is not a lie or propaganda, the vernacular media said. Rather, it is a complete and unequivocal truth on which the American position will and should be appreciated and encouraged. We hope that the Beijing administration will immediately reverse the unjust and cruel measures taken against Islam and Muslims in Xinjiang province, Pakistan vernacular media added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022