China carrying out 'cultural genocide' in Mongolia: Report

China is inflicting "cultural genocide" not only in Xinjiang and Tibet but also in Mongolia, said a media report on Friday. In its report, The HK Post said China's strategy of using economic tools to pressurise other parties to accept its terms is well known. A recent instance is Mongolia.

The report said that Chinese authorities have of late restricted the movement of transport across the Mongolia-China border, citing increasing COVID-19 cases in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region (IMAR). Consequently, Mongolia is experiencing supply chain disruption, shortage of goods and high inflation, substantially impacting its exports and income.

There is a general feeling among Mongolians that COVID-19 is only a pretext for China to enforce strict border closure, the real reason is that China is unhappy that the issue of declaration of the 10th Jetsundamba (JD) is gaining traction in Mongolia and also about the recent visit of the Speaker of Mongolian Parliament, G. Zandanshatar, to India from November 29, 2021 to December 05, 2021, the report explained. The 10th JD is believed to be a child presently living in Mongolia but holding US citizenship. During a meeting of the Buddhist monks community held on December 17, 2021 in Ulaanbaatar, it was decided that the declaration about the 10th JD be made without any further delay.

Khamba Nomun Han, the head of the selection committee for the 10th JD, would visit India in January 2022 to discuss the matter with the Dalai Lama. China has, meanwhile, indicated that it would recognise the child as the 10th JD only if he was not recognized by the Dalai Lama and the Mongolian government sent him to study in China. Mongolia fears that if it antagonized China, the child may face the same fate as the 11th Panchen Lama, The HK Post reported. According to the report, the suspicion of the Mongolian people that China's border closure decision is linked to its desire to control Mongolia's Buddhist affairs.

In order to highlight Chinese atrocities, Mongolian activists in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region (IMAR) have created a social media account 'New World Wechat Group.' Remarkably, Chinese authorities had earlier blocked all social media websites in IMAR to suppress any opposition to the promotion of the Chinese language in IMAR, the report said. Last year, on December 10, Mongolian activists in the IMAR organized a protest march in Ulaanbaatar, Tokyo, New York and other places to mark the Human Rights Day in which slogans such as 'Free Southern Mongolia', 'China - Stop Human Rights Violation', 'Boycott Beijing Olympics' and others were raised.

In Tokyo, activists from the IMAR, Tibet, Xinjiang, Taiwan, Hong Kong and others held a protest rally against the human rights violation in China. In New York, members of the Inner Mongolian Human Rights Information Centre also organized protests against the Chinese government, The HK Post reported. Meanwhile, the Japan-based Southern Mongolia World Congress (SMWC) has prepared a document regarding 'Record of Genocide in Inner Mongolia during the Cultural Revolution in China'.

"It seems China is inflicting 'cultural genocide' not only in Xinjiang and Tibet but also in Mongolia now. Mongolian groups should unite and work together with other minority groups such as Uyghur, Tibetans to strengthen their fight against Chinese interference in the cultural domain of respective communities," the report added. (ANI)

