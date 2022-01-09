Over 160 foreigners detained by Nur-Sultan police for verification

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan's], January 9 (ANI/Sputnik): More than 160 foreign citizens have been detained in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan while the police check the legality of their presence in the city, the police said on Sunday.

Local police inspectors are checking rented apartments, housing and hostels.

"161 foreign individuals were brought to the police station for checking the legality of their stay in the capital," the capital police said in a statement posted on Instagram. (ANI/Sputnik)

