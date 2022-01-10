India advises its nationals in Kazakhstan to follow security instructions, reach out to embassy for any assistance

Expressing condolences to families of people who were killed in the ongoing civil unrest in Kazakhstan, India on Monday said that it is closely following the recent developments in the country and has advised its nationals to follow local security instructions and get in touch with the Embassy of India for assistance. According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs statement, India looks forward to early stabilization of the situation in Kazakhstan.

"India is closely following recent developments in Kazakhstan. We express our deepest condolences to families of innocent victims who have lost lives in the violence. As a close and friendly partner of Kazakhstan, we look forward to early stabilization of the situation," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. "Coordination with authorities has helped ensuring the safety and security of Indian nationals. They are advised to follow local security instructions and get in touch with the Embassy of India for any assistance," the statement added.

During this week's violent upheaval in Kazakhstan, at least 164 people were killed and more than 5,000 were detained, as turmoil swept the country and the death toll climbed even higher. The death toll, which was 44 on Friday has increased significantly, published by state-run TV station Khabar 24 on Sunday, citing the Kazakhstan Ministry of Health, reported CNN.

According to Kazakh official media, at least 5,135 individuals have been detained so far for suspected participation in protests in Kazakhstan, according to the country's Internal Affairs Ministry, reported the news portal. The massive jump in the fuel price infuriated Kazakhs as the country is an exporter of oil and natural gases and protests in the Central Asian country have resulted in the resignation of the government and the proclamation of a state of emergency, with soldiers from a Russia-led military alliance dispatched to quell the disturbance. (ANI)

