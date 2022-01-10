Left Menu

US condoles deaths in Kazakhstan amid unrest, says believes in resilience of country's people

The US has condoled the recent deaths in Kazakhstan, which is facing unrest due to the recent protests that forced the Cabinet to resign and soldiers from the Russia-led alliance were called in to control the situation.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-01-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 21:14 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The US has condoled the recent deaths in Kazakhstan, which is facing unrest due to the recent protests that forced the Cabinet to resign and soldiers from the Russia-led alliance were called in to control the situation. "On this national day of mourning, we convey our heartfelt condolences to the people of Kazakhstan for the loss of life over the past several days," said the US State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) on Monday.

The bureau further said that Kazakhstan has always been a trusted friend to the united states and it pains us to see this upheaval. "We believe in the resilience of Kazakhstan's people and their capacity to rebound this crisis. We wish you all strength and peace of mind," the Bureau added.

At least 164 people were killed and more than 5,000 were detained during this week's violent upheaval in Kazakhstan as turmoil swept the country and the death toll climbed even higher. The death toll, which was 44 on Friday has increased significantly, published by state-run TV station Khabar 24 on Sunday, citing the Kazakhstan Ministry of Health, reported CNN.

Nearly 125 criminal cases related to the incident of violence have been opened by the police officials. These cases also include allegations of assault, murder, and robbery. Protests in Kazakhstan were infuriated by the massive jump in the fuel price as the country is an exporter of oil and natural gases.

The protests in Kazakhstan have led to the resignation of the government. Soldiers from a Russia-led military alliance were also dispatched to quell the disturbance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

