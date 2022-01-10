Nepal PM Deuba's visit to India called off due to surging COVID-19 cases, cancellation of Gujarat Summit: Sources

Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's visit to India, which was scheduled to start on Sunday, has been called off because of the surging COVID-19 cases in India as well as Nepal and the cancellation of Gujarat Summit which he was going to address. Sources inside the Nepal PM Secretariat confirmed to ANI that preparations were in full swing for Deuba's four-day visit to India where he would have held multiple rounds of meetings with his Indian counterpart and other dignitaries.

"COVID-19 cases have continued to rise in India as well as Nepal which ultimately became the cause for cancellation of visit as the main event had to be called off," the source confirmed. Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba had received an invitation to visit India earlier in December shortly after the two Prime Ministers met on the sidelines of the Glasgow Summit last year.

Deuba was scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart shortly after attending the summit. So far, no details are available over the possible future date of the visit. (ANI)

