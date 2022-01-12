'Aapke paas Sidhu hain, aur hamare paas sirf fastest growng economy': MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar mocks Imran Khan

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday mocked Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan over his "Pakistan economic condition is better than India" remark. Hitting out at the Pakistan Prime Minister, Chandrasekhar tweeted, "Yes bcoz aapke paas Sidhu hain, aur hamare paas sirf fastest growng economy, sabze jyaada unicorn aur FDI hai," that roughly translates to "Yes you have Sidhu (Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu), but we have fastest-growing economy (India), most unicorn companies (a company with over 1 billion turnovers) and highest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Khan had on Tuesday said that despite "unprecedented challenges", his government had to face during its three years in power, Pakistan's economic condition was still better than many countries of the region, particularly India, reported The Express Tribune. Addressing the inaugural ceremony of 14th International Chambers Summit 2022 arranged by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in Islamabad, Khan said, "Pakistan is still one of the cheapest countries compared to the world... they [opposition] call us incompetent, but the fact is that our government has saved the nation from all crises."

Pakistan PM's comments came even as the general population in the country is suffering badly because of growing inflation. Pakistan is currently marred with financial challenges as the country's trade deficit is surging high, inflation is rising and the government had to bring the mini-budget to hike taxes to meet certain demands of the IMF. Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has been criticised by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and other opposition parties in Pakistan with some leaders demanding Imran Khan to resign. (ANI)

