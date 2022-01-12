Left Menu

China asks US to unfreeze Afghanistan's nearly USD 10 billion

As the situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate rapidly, China has reiterated that the US must release Afghanistan's over USD 9.5 billion now frozen in its banks, local media reported.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 12-01-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 17:21 IST
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin. Image Credit: ANI
As the situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate rapidly, China has reiterated that the US must release Afghanistan's over USD 9.5 billion now frozen in its banks, local media reported. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the US should unfreeze the assets of Afghanistan's Central Bank as the country is the only blameworthy of Afghanistan's ongoing situation, Khaama Press reported.

Wenbin also asked for unilateral sanctions of the US on Afghanistan to be lifted. "US is a country that started Afghanistan's crisis and the country should not get rid of the situation indifferently. The unilateral sanctions are further deteriorating Afghanistan's economic situation and the lives of people. We ask the US to understand its mistakes, understand international responsibilities, release the assets and lift unilateral sanctions." Khaama Press quoting Wenbin as saying.

It is not the first time China makes such a demand, the country has repeatedly asked the US to unfreeze Afghanistan's assets. Last year in December, China's permanent representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun told UN Security Council, "We once again call for the unfreezing of Afghanistan's overseas assets as soon as possible," Sputnik had reported.

Earlier, Khaama Press reported that currently, half of the Afghan population is starving and needs urgent assistance to survive especially because the freezing winter has been hitting Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

