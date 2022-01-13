Islamabad High Court rejects Pak army's claim on over 8,000 acres land, orders to demolish golf course within 4 weeks

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected the Pakistan military's claim on over 8,000 acres of national park land and ordered the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to seal the scenic Monal restaurant. It also asked the Ministry of Defence to ensure that the amount received as rent is deposited in the exchequer. Days after it declared two Pakistan Navy projects built on protected land illegal, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed civic agencies to seal the sprawling naval golf course located in the Margalla Hills National Park area, and unless an environmentally-friendly use can be found for it, ordered its demolition within four weeks, Dawn reported.

The court rejected the military's claim over the national park land and referring to the navy's golf course, known as Margalla Greens Golf Club, the court said, "Pakistan Navy has encroached upon state land, including the notified area of the national park by illegally establishing a golf course outside the allocated Sector E-8. Construction on the encroached land and establishing a golf course was and continues to be illegal, without lawful authority and jurisdiction." "The defence secretary should inquire about the encroachments of the navy golf course [and] take action against those responsible," IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said.

The IHC ordered the defence secretary to guarantee that the court's directives were followed and that the armed forces' three wings did not engage in any unlawful construction. "The defence secretary and chief commissioner should ensure that no complaints come to the court now," Justice Minallah said. (ANI)

