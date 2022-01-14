Left Menu

CSTO Peacekeepers from Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan leave Kazakhstan

Peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) from Armenia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan left Kazakhstan on Friday, reported Sputnik.

14-01-2022
Peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) from Armenia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan left Kazakhstan on Friday, reported Sputnik. Three Russian Il-76 military transport planes left Kazakhstan with Armenian peacekeepers on board from the airport of Almaty, while another one delivered Tajik troops home.

Kyrgyz troops left Kazakhstan on military vehicles. A peacekeeping operation was started by CSTO in Kazakhstan in response to the request of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made amid the civil unrest that engulfed the Central Asian nation. The CSTO on Thursday announced the end of the mission and started the evacuation of the peacekeepers.

Earlier on Thursday, The red level of the terrorist threat was cancelled in 14 regions of Kazakhstan, including the capital, the National Security Committee said in a statement. "As of now, the situation has been stabilized in 14 regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the committee said. The critical level of the terrorist threat has been cancelled in Nur-Sultan, Shymkent and other 12 regions of the country, it added.

The Kazakh government had set the terror threat alert at the critical, or red, level, the National Security Committee said on January 7, reported TASS. (ANI)

