Russia confirms 23,820 new Cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hrs

Moscow [Russia], January 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 23,820 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 1,07,47,125, the federal response centre said on Friday. Moscow logged the highest tally of 5,712 new infections in the past 24 hours, followed by Saint Petersburg with 2,708, and the Moscow region with 1,990 new cases.

In the same 24 hours, 739 deaths of patients with COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the country's cumulative coronavirus death toll to 3,19,911. In the same period, 24,952 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,809,300, according to the response centre. (ANI/Sputnik)

