Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy Patricia Lacina meets Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla, discusses Indo-US ties

Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy Patricia Lacina met Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla here and discussed the COVID pandemic, India-US relations and regional issues of mutual interest. Taking to Twitter, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "US Charge d'Affaires Patricia Lacina @USAndIndia called on Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla. They discussed the COVID pandemic, India-US relations and regional issues of mutual interest."

Patricia Lacina assumed the office of Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy last year. "Join us in welcoming our new Deputy Chief of Mission Patricia Lacina to New Delhi, as she assumes the role of U.S. Charge d'Affaires. Continue to follow us here for more from CDA Lacina and updates on the #USIndia partnership," Tweeted US Embassy in New Delhi earlier. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)