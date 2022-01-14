Left Menu

Russia says China lifts restrictions on railroad cargo imports

The Russian Railways (RZD) company has been notified by Chinese authorities that the restriction on cross-border cargo deliveries, imposed on November 30 as part of COVID-19 measures, no longer applies starting Friday, local news reported.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 14-01-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 21:37 IST
Russia says China lifts restrictions on railroad cargo imports
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian Railways (RZD) company has been notified by Chinese authorities that the restriction on cross-border cargo deliveries, imposed on November 30 as part of COVID-19 measures, no longer applies starting Friday, local news reported. "We received an official notification from Beijing that China Railway is lifting the restrictions on acceptance of goods through railroad border crossings starting today. They were introduced in early December 2021 as part of enhanced prevention and control measures against COVID-19," RZD said, according to Sputnik News Agency.

Exempt from the rule is unprocessed timber, whose export was suspended on January 1, the Russian company said, adding that almost all timber trains that got stuck at the Russian-Chinese border have already been redirected to domestic buyers. "In the past month and a half, an average of 6-7 container trains went to China through )(the Russia city of) Zabaykalsk. We expect to increase the traffic as the restrictions are now lifted," RZD said, the news agency reported.

In early December, the deputy chairman of the Russian Association of Railway Rolling Stock Operators, Denis Semenkin, told Sputnik that the Chinese restriction could cost Russian suppliers multi-million losses if extended until 2022, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022