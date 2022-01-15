Left Menu

Russian embassy viewing White House remarks about Ukraine as information pressure

The Russian Embassy to the United States has described the recent remarks of the White House about Moscow's alleged preparations for an invasion of Ukraine as information pressure.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 15-01-2022 10:31 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 10:31 IST
"Such statements confirm the incessant information pressure on our country. Moreover, the same scenario is repeated: there is a 'stuffing' of a sensation, which then, repeated many times by the media, turns into the main news," the Russian diplomatic mission said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

"For our part, we would like to warn our colleagues against such adventures. Once again, we declare: the continuous accusations against us in the United States (both at the official level and in the media) are unfounded and cannot have any confirmation," the Russian embassy added. (ANI/Sputnik)

