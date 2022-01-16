Left Menu

Ahead of Winter Olympics, Beijing reports first local Omicron case: Report

Weeks ahead of the Winter Olympics, China's capital Beijing has reported its first locally transmitted infection of Omicron variant, local media reported on Sunday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 16-01-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 12:05 IST
Ahead of Winter Olympics, Beijing reports first local Omicron case: Report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Weeks ahead of the Winter Olympics, China's capital Beijing has reported its first locally transmitted infection of Omicron variant, local media reported on Sunday. Global Times reported citing Beijing authorities that they have confirmed that a new local COVID-19 case reported on Saturday belongs to the Omicron strain.

According to an official statement, the patient had visited several entertainment venues, including shops, cafes, and a talk show event, in movements tracked since December 31. Xu Hejian, a spokesperson for the Beijing municipal government, said that Beijing has entered Winter Olympic time, and is facing double pressure of domestic and imported cases, while the new case reported today rings alarm bell for the city's COVID-19 prevention work, Global Times reported.

The infection comes less than three weeks before the Winter Olympic Games' opening ceremony on February 4, and around two weeks before the start of the Lunar New Year celebrations in China. Meanwhile, the Chinese mainland has reported 65 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, local media citing the National Health Commission reported on Sunday.

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022