US delivers around 200,000 pounds of lethal aid to Ukraine

The United States has delivered around 200,000 pounds of lethal aid to Ukraine as part of its first shipment of new military assistance directed by President Biden amid tensions at the Ukrainian-Russian border, the US embassy in Kiev said on Friday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2022 11:25 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 11:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Washington [US], January 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States has delivered around 200,000 pounds of lethal aid to Ukraine as part of its first shipment of new military assistance directed by President Biden amid tensions at the Ukrainian-Russian border, the US embassy in Kiev said on Friday. "The first shipment of assistance recently directed by President Biden to Ukraine arrived in Ukraine tonight. This shipment includes close to 200,000 pounds of lethal aid, including ammunition for the front line defenders of Ukraine. The shipment - and $2.7 billion USD since 2014 - demonstrates US commitment to helping Ukraine bolster its defenses in the face of growing Russian aggression," the embassy wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, the US Department of State said that Washington would continue delivering military assistance to Ukraine, with new supplies expected to arrive over the coming weeks. Moscow has repeatedly urged Washington to stop providing Kiev with weapons. In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia has dismissed these claims, maintaining that it has no intention of invading Ukraine while stressing that it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

Russia has also expressed concern over NATO's military activity near its borders and the ongoing military support for Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in Donbas. In December, the Russian government proposed a set of mutual security guarantees in Europe to NATO and the United States, with their response still pending. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

