Indian Embassy in Berlin opens exhibition to honour Bose on his 125th birth anniversary

Indian Embassy in Berlin on Sunday celebrated Parakram Diwas by opening a special exhibition to honour Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. The exhibition titled "Bose 125", which includes rare, personal letters and memorabilia from Netaji, was inaugurated at the Embassy by Ambassador of India to Germany Harish Parvathaneni and Prof. Dr Anita Bose Pfaff, Netaji's daughter.

The Government of India has been celebrating January 23 as Parakram Diwas since 2021. On the occasion of the 125th Birth Anniversary of Netaji, the Government of India has included Parakram Diwas in the Republic Day celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a hologram statue of Netaji at the India Gate to mark the occasion.

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar paid homage to Netaji on the occasion of Parakram Diwas through a tweet. He referred to Netaji's indomitable spirit and devotion to the motherland as a source of constant inspiration to all Indians, including the youth. Dr Bose Pfaff, an Overseas Citizen of India, expressed deep appreciation for the Government of India's decision to commence Republic Day celebrations with Netaji's birth anniversary and conveyed her greetings to people of India on this joyous occasion. Ambassador of India, in his remarks, stated that India would be eternally indebted to Netaji Bose for his role in the freedom struggle and the Independence of India.

Ambassador recalled the immortal words of Netaji Bose "India is God's beloved land. He has come into being in many countries in human form but not so many times in any other country- that is why I say, India, our motherland, is God's beloved land." As we celebrate "Amrit Mahotsav" in Germany, the Ambassador announced the commitment of the Government of India to build a strong, confident, and Atma Nirbhar Bharat as envisioned by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. (ANI)