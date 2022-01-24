Left Menu

NATO activity near CSTO borders not conductive to security in region: CSTO Head

The military activity of NATO countries near the borders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Eastern Europe does not contribute to strengthening security in the region, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Sunday.

Minsk [Belarus], January 24 (ANI/Sputnik): The military activity of NATO countries near the borders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Eastern Europe does not contribute to strengthening security in the region, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Sunday. "In general, the militarization of the Eastern European region near the western borders of the CSTO, the increase in military activity on these borders, does not contribute to strengthening the security of all our countries, primarily in the Eastern European region, it actually becomes a source of threat. So, we consider it important to reduce the current degree of confrontation, tension, military activity, and look for other ways to ensure security," Zas said in an interview to the Belarusian ONT broadcaster.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of amassing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine while stressing that it has the right to move forces within its own territory. Russia has also repeatedly expressed concern over NATO's military activity near its borders and the ongoing military support for Ukraine. To address the issue, Moscow proposed in December a set of mutual security guarantees in Europe to NATO and the United States, with their response still pending. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

