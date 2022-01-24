Union Minister Piyush Goyal holds 'fruitful' meeting with French G20 Sherpa Emmanuel Bonne

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday held a "fruitful" virtual meeting with French G20 Sherpa Emmanuel Bonne. Both leaders shared "insights on economic recovery, vaccine equity, Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) matters, technology transfer, sustainable lifestyles & biodiversity."

Further, they also reviewed India-France cooperation in the G20 context. "CIM & G20 Sherpa @PiyushGoyal held a fruitful virtual meeting with French G20 Sherpa Emmanuel Bonne today. Shared insights on economic recovery, vaccine equity, IPR matters, technology transfer, sustainable lifestyles & biodiversity. Also reviewed India-France cooperation in G20 context," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs.

Goyal has been appointed as India's Sherpa for G20. India will be holding the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022 and will also convene the G20 Leaders' Summit in 2023 for the first time. G20 is an intergovernmental forum consisting of 19 countries and the European Union (EU). This grouping works to address major issues related to the global economy like international financial stability, sustainable development and climate change mitigation. (ANI)

