Chinese FM Wang Yi tells Blinken to take Russia's security concerns seriously

Russia's legitimate security concerns must be treated seriously, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi conveyed this message to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during held a phone call on Thursday. This comes as the US repeatedly accused Russia of aggression against Ukraine. Moscow continues to say that it is not going to attack anyone and that claims about Russian aggression are used as a pretext to deploy NATO military equipment near Russian borders.

"Today, in the 21st century, all parties should entirely abandon the Cold War mentality and form a balanced, effective and sustainable mechanism for European security through negotiations, and Russia's legitimate security concerns should be taken seriously and addressed," Wang said, as cited in a foreign ministry statement. Blinken and Wang Yi discussed the risks that may arise due to escalation in Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Secretary Blinken underscored the global security and economic risks posed by further Russian aggression against Ukraine and conveyed that de-escalation and diplomacy are the responsible way forward," Price said. Both leaders also exchanged views on how to advance work together following President Biden's virtual meeting with President Xi on November 15, 2021, including on managing strategic risk, health security, and climate change.

During the phone call with Blinken, the top Chinese diplomat said Washington should avoid interference in the Beijing Winter Olympics. "The United States should stop interfering with the holding of the Beijing Winter Olympics, stop playing with fire on the Taiwan issue, and stop creating all kinds of anti-China 'circles'," the Chinese Foreign Minister said, as cited in a foreign ministry statement. (ANI)

