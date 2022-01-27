Left Menu

Nazarbayev's lifetime chairmanship in Kazakhstan's Security Council cancelled

The upper house of Kazakhstan's parliament on Thursday decided to cancel Nursultan Nazarbayev's lifetime chairmanship in the country's Security Council and the Assembly of People, the country's Kazinform news agency reported.

ANI | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 27-01-2022 14:30 IST
Kazakhstan's First President Nursultan Nazarbayev (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], January 27 (ANI/Xinhua): The upper house of Kazakhstan's parliament on Thursday decided to cancel Nursultan Nazarbayev's lifetime chairmanship in the country's Security Council and the Assembly of People, the country's Kazinform news agency reported. The lower house made the same decision last week.

Deputies of the upper chamber also proposed cancelling the requirement to consult with Nazarbayev on key foreign and domestic policies, according to the report. If the proposal is approved by the lower house, the amendment will be submitted to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to sign into effect, according to the news outlet. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

