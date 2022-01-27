Left Menu

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan to mark Black Day today over brutal treatment of party workers by Karachi police

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan said it will observe "Black Day" on Thursday over the brutal treatment of Pakistan police to the party workers in Karachi, said MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, local media reported.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 27-01-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 14:43 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan said it will observe "Black Day" on Thursday over the brutal treatment of Pakistan police to the party workers in Karachi, said MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, local media reported. The Express Tribune quoting MQM-P spokesman reported that a senior member of MQM-P North Karachi UC-5 joint organizer Aslam Bhai, who was injured in Wednesday's protest, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre late on Wednesday evening.

Karachi police used baton-charge, tear gas to disperse MQM-P protesters who had gathered in large numbers in the afternoon hours, attempting to reach the Chief Minister House for a sit-in. As a result, the flow of traffic was severely affected on the road considered to be the city's main artery, according to Geo TV.

The police, however, baton-charged the crowd and used tear gas shells in an attempt to dissuade it from entering the red zone. MQM-P representatives said several women and children participating in the protests sustained injuries, while the police arrested several (MQM-P) leaders and activists.

Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sadaqat Hussain was also injured because of the baton charge, as reported by Geo TV. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

