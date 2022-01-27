Left Menu

India has achieved tremendous success in economic development, says Kazakhstan President at India-Central Asia Summit

Central Asia has the most important transport corridors and rapidly developing markets and the role of the region in the world economy has increased significantly, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 19:30 IST
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Image Credit: ANI
Central Asia has the most important transport corridors and rapidly developing markets and the role of the region in the world economy has increased significantly, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Saturday. Addressing the first India-Central Asia Summit on Thursday being held virtually, Tokayev said India is the "embodiment of ancient and unique civilization that has achieved tremendous successes in economic development".

He said the Central Asian region is becoming a new global centre for attracting investment and capital. He said it is quite symbolic that the summit is being held in the 30th anniversary year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between countries of Central Asia and India.

"All these years the countries have developed a constructive political dialogue and have continuously expanded multi-dimensional economic and humanitarian ties," he said. Tokayev said that trade turnover of the central Asian countries and India in 2020 reached USD $3 billion and the share of Kazakstan amounted to 81 per cent.

"Our vast Asian region possesses colossal resources and great intellectual capacity. The Central Asian region has the most important transport corridors and rapidly developing markets. It is becoming a new global centre for attracting investment and capital," he said. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in organizing the summit.

"Dialogue platforms bear a very great practical benefit for the gradual development of our countries as well as the responses to new threats and risks." (ANI)

