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UPPL's Strategic Moves for Assam Elections: Key Players and Targets

The United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL), led by Pramod Boro, is gearing up for the Assam assembly elections by naming candidates for all 15 Bodoland Territorial Region constituencies. As part of the NDA, UPPL aims to strengthen its political foothold, with significant candidatures like Dipen Boro and Kamalsing Narzary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kokrajhar | Updated: 16-03-2026 23:52 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 23:52 IST
UPPL's Strategic Moves for Assam Elections: Key Players and Targets
  • Country:
  • India

The United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL), under the leadership of president Pramod Boro, is eyeing a stronghold in the upcoming Assam assembly elections by contesting all 15 constituencies within the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

UPPL, an influential NDA constituent, announced its candidates on Monday, releasing a list headlined by significant names like Dipen Boro for Udalguri and Kamalsing Narzary for Bijni. With seven current MLAs, the party is strategically positioned to expand its influence.

Pramod Boro, who entered the Rajya Sabha unopposed, is targeting the Tamulpur constituency, while other notable candidates include Raju Kumar Narzary for Dotma and Aninda Basumatary for Gossaigaon. The elections are set for April 9, with results to be declared on May 4.

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