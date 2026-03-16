Ace of Deception: The Marinko Matosevic Doping Scandal

Marinko Matosevic, a former tennis player and coach from Australia, has received a four-year ban for breaching anti-doping rules, according to the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA). The 40-year-old, who peaked at a career-high singles ranking of 39 in 2013, retired from professional tennis in 2018.

The ITIA revealed that an independent tribunal found Matosevic guilty of five anti-doping violations between 2018 and 2020. These included the use of a prohibited method through blood doping while an active player and helping another player to blood dope, as well as providing advice on evading positive tests and possessing clenbuterol, a banned substance.

Matosevic, in a statement covered by 'The First Serve', confessed to having undergone a blood transfusion in Mexico at the end of his career. While acknowledging his past errors, he criticized the ITIA's methods, claiming their case relied heavily on text messages. The tribunal, however, dismissed his allegations, affirming the integrity of the ITIA's investigation.