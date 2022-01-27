Left Menu

Ling Rinpoche, reincarnation of the teacher of Dalai Lama reaches Sri Lanka

Tibetan Buddhist, Ling Rinpoche, identified as the reincarnation of the teacher of Dalai Lama, was warmly welcomed to Sri Lanka's Colombo International Airport VIP Lounge by Sri Lankan delegation on January 26.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 27-01-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 21:14 IST
Ling Rinpoche welcomed to Sri Lanka's Colombo International Airport VIP Lounge. Image Credit: ANI
Tibetan Buddhist, Ling Rinpoche, identified as the reincarnation of the teacher of Dalai Lama, was warmly welcomed to Sri Lanka's Colombo International Airport VIP Lounge by Sri Lankan delegation on January 26. Ling Rinpoche from Dharamsala in India reached Bandaranayake International Airport through the VIP channel safely along with two other reverend monks.

They were welcomed by the Mahanayake of Sri Sambuddha Sasanodaya Sangha Sabha and the Deputy President of Sri Lanka Amarapura Sangha Sabha Council, Waskaduwe Mahindawansa Mahanayake Thero, Kosgoda Gnaninda Thero and the Deputy Secretary-General of International Buddhist Confederation (IBC). He is venerated and respected by the International Buddhist Community for being the reincarnation of the previous Ling Rinpoche.

Furthermore, he is the leader of many Buddhist Monasteries in India and some other Buddhist countries. This visit symbolises and strengthens the long term relationship between Tibetan Buddhists and Sri Lankan Buddhists. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

