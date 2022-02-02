Left Menu

Canadian Police arrest two men for infractions during COVID-19 protests in Ottawa

Two men were arrested in the Canadian capital of Ottawa for committing minor infractions during the largely peaceful trucker-led COVID-19 demonstrations, local police said on Wednesday.

Ottawa [Canada], February 2 (ANI/Sputnik): Two men were arrested in the Canadian capital of Ottawa for committing minor infractions during the largely peaceful trucker-led COVID-19 demonstrations, local police said on Wednesday. "Today, the Ottawa Police Service arrested and charged Matthew Dorken, 29 year old, of Ottawa, with Mischief under $5000. On January 29, a man caused mischief to property. He was not arrested at the time in order to avoid a larger confrontation. On January 30, Andre J Lacasse, 37 year old, of Ottawa, was charged with Carry a Weapon to a Public Meeting under the Criminal Code of Canada," the Ottawa police said in a statement.

On Saturday, thousands of truckers gathered in Ottawa to protest the recent COVID-19 restrictions, in particular vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the US-Canada border. They were joined by hundreds of other people, with the protest remaining peaceful. Police said on Sunday that they were investigating several incidents in connection with the protest, including people jumping on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the desecration of the statue of Terry Fox on Saturday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family were moved to a different location from their home in the capital city amid the trucker protest. (ANI/Sputnik)

