Bihar Train Heist Unveils Internal Police Involvement

In a dramatic turn of events, a Government Railway Police (GRP) officer investigating a major gold robbery was arrested for his alleged role in the crime, raising serious questions about integrity within the force.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, the Gaya GRP Station House Officer, was detained as part of an ongoing investigation into the Rs 1.44 crore gold theft from a train passenger last November, according to police reports. The victim, Dhananjay Shaswat, an employee of a Kolkata gold trader, was transporting one kg of gold when he was targeted by the assailants disguised in police uniforms. The robbery occurred aboard the Howrah–Bikaner Express.

The Patna Railway SP-led probe team, through analysis of call detail records, uncovered Singh's involvement, leading to his arrest and subsequent judicial custody. Authorities are now on a mission to locate the other suspects on the run, while attempts continue to recover the stolen gold.

