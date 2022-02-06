Left Menu

China: 10 new COVID cases reported at Beijing Olympics

Ten new coronavirus cases were reported in the past 24 hours among people who had arrived at the Beijing Winter Olympics, in addition, four athletes are currently in quarantine, the organizers said.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 06-02-2022 11:23 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 11:23 IST
China: 10 new COVID cases reported at Beijing Olympics
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Ten new coronavirus cases were reported in the past 24 hours among people who had arrived at the Beijing Winter Olympics, in addition, four athletes are currently in quarantine, the organizers said. A total of around 72,000 COVID-19 tests have been carried out at the Olympics; four athletes have tested positive and are currently in isolation, the organizing committee said on Sunday, reported Sputnik

In the past 24 hours, ten new coronavirus cases have been confirmed among people arriving for the Games. On Friday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said that it had registered 21 COVID-19 cases among the participants of the Beijing Games who had arrived over a 24-hour period, taking the total number of cases in the so-called Olympic bubble to 308.

According to the IOC, 1,344 Olympic-related arrivals entered China on Thursday, including 737 athletes and team officials and 607 other stakeholders. The IOC said that over 71,000 PCR tests had been taken, reported the news agency Notably, the Olympic Games will last until February 20 and the Paralympic Games will be held on March 4-13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022