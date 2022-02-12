Pakistan reports 3,019 new COVID-19 cases, 44 more deaths

Pakistan on Friday reported 3,019 new COVID-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday. The country's overall cases have surged to 1,480,592, including 1,370,693 recoveries, Xinhua reported citing NCOC statement.

The number of active cases had dropped to 80,168, including 1,640 in critical condition, Xinhua reported. According to the NCOC data, 44 people died of the disease on Friday, increasing the overall death toll to 29,731.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the most-affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 556,772 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province, which has reported 494,238 cases so far, as per Xinhua. (ANI)

