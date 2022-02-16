Left Menu

Lahore High Court: Commissioner's report over Murree tragedy unsatisfactory

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Wednesday termed the report of Commissioner as unsatisfactory while hearing petitions over the Murree tragedy and demanded a comprehensive report in the next hearing of the case on February 22.

Lahore High Court: Commissioner's report over Murree tragedy unsatisfactory
The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Wednesday termed the report of Commissioner as unsatisfactory while hearing petitions over the Murree tragedy and demanded a comprehensive report in the next hearing of the case on February 22. "The Court will summon the Chief Minister and chief secretary if the report in the next hearing is found to be unsatisfactory," the Court said.

Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz declared a detailed report unsatisfactory, submitted by Commissioner Rawalpindi Noorul Ameen Mengal in the previous hearing. Notably, 23 people lost their lives on January 8 due to carbon monoxide poisoning while being stuck in their cars as thousands of tourist vehicles ended up being stranded in Murree due to heavy snowfall.

On the day of the incident, several snowploughs were parked at the same place which led to road blockages. Citing administrative negligence, the probe committee on January 16 analysed that the administrative staff was absent from duty, while a blizzard warning from the meteorological department was blatantly neglected. (ANI)

