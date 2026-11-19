Karnataka Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka on Thursday accused the Congress government of pushing the state towards economic bankruptcy through tax hikes and increases in the prices of essential commodities in the name of its guarantee schemes, alleging that the government was giving money to people with one hand and taking back larger amounts through price rises and taxes with the other. Addressing a press conference after participating in a large-scale BJP protest and foot march in Mangaluru, Ashoka said the Congress government had failed to provide genuine relief to people through its guarantee schemes and was instead imposing an additional financial burden on households.

He alleged that transport fares, milk prices and the prices of other essential commodities had increased after the Congress came to power, making everyday life more expensive for people. "The guarantee was given by the Congress party, but it is the common people who are bearing the cost. People of the state are being looted in the name of guarantees," Ashoka alleged.

Questioning the government's approach, he said the Congress had made several promises before the elections but was now collecting money through tax increases and price hikes instead of fulfilling them. He said the government was announcing free schemes that people had not necessarily demanded and subsequently recovering their cost from the same beneficiaries through increased prices.

Ashoka said, "The government was providing Rs 2,000 to households under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme but recovering much more from families through increased prices of milk, electricity, transport and other essential commodities. He alleged that Congress leaders had campaigned before the elections promising that Rs 2,000 would reach every household every month without fail, but were now linking the disbursement of money to tax collections." Giving people their own money back and projecting it as an achievement of the government amounted to deceiving them, he said.

"The government that should have given strength to people's lives has instead brought emptiness to their pockets," Ashoka alleged. He clarified that the BJP was not opposed to the guarantee schemes implemented by the Congress government and said the party could even introduce more such schemes if it wanted. However, he said the government should finance these schemes through its own budget rather than imposing additional taxes and increasing the prices of essential commodities.

Ashoka also targeted the Congress government over its alleged failure to fulfil the promise of providing Rs 15,000 to ASHA workers, which, he said, had been made by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi during the election campaign. He said ASHA workers were now protesting to demand fulfilment of the promise and urged the government to honour its commitment.

"The ASHA workers are saying: 'We do not want the Rs 2,000 Gruha Lakshmi money; fulfil the Rs 15,000 promise made before the elections'. Making promises during elections to secure votes and forgetting them after coming to power was the Congress's political strategy," he alleged. Ashoka also alleged administrative negligence in the supply of mid-day meal provisions at a school in Haveri district, where around 300 children are studying. He claimed that rice had not been supplied to the school for the past month, forcing villagers to seek assistance from different places to arrange meals for the children. He said the government had failed to fulfil its basic responsibility of ensuring food for schoolchildren.

Comparing the situation with reports about preparations for various feasts and banquet arrangements at the Chief Minister's residence, Ashoka questioned the government's priorities. He said, "A one-day disruption in the supply of meals might be understandable, but the failure to provide rice for an entire month was a serious matter. Providing food for children under the mid-day meal programme was a basic responsibility of the government," he added.

Ashoka alleged that the state government had kept around Rs 5,000 crore pending in dues to transport corporations, claiming that the failure to release the funds had contributed to their financial difficulties. He said the transport corporations would not have needed to increase bus fares if the government had cleared its pending payments.

He alleged that the corporations were facing difficulties in maintaining buses, replacing tyres and carrying out repairs due to the shortage of funds. Some buses were operating without window glass, while passengers had been sharing videos highlighting their poor condition on social media, he said.

Referring to incidents in the Yadgir and Kalaburagi regions, Ashoka claimed that some buses were operating without functional headlights, forcing passengers to use mobile phone torches during their journeys. A government that could not maintain buses was shifting the financial burden onto passengers through fare increases, he alleged.

He demanded that the government immediately release the pending dues to transport corporations and ensure a safe and adequate public transport system. Ashoka further said the prices of milk and milk products had increased after the Congress government came to power.

He recalled that the Congress had promised an additional Rs 7 to milk producers in its election manifesto and alleged that the failure to properly implement the promise had resulted in an additional burden on consumers. The increase in the prices of milk, curd, ghee and other dairy products had raised household expenses, he said, adding that the impact of price rises was being felt by families in their everyday lives.

Raising concerns over Karnataka's financial position, Ashoka said records of the state government's Finance Department indicated that the state's debt limit had reached around 2.94 per cent. He questioned whether the government had the financial capacity to implement schemes worth thousands of crores while managing its existing liabilities.

Ashoka said he had challenged Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to release Rs 3,000 crore to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). He stressed that the release of funds was more important than making announcements, adding that development works could not progress without financial approval and the actual release of money by the Finance Department. He also warned that the state government might have to borrow around Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the next budget. Under the Congress government's rule over the last four years, the state's debt was likely to increase more than ever before, he alleged. He urged the government to manage its finances carefully in view of what he described as the deteriorating economic condition of the state.

He said women beneficiaries had been waiting for several months for the money and that the government was responsible for releasing the pending amounts. The BJP leader urged Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the Finance portfolio, to take steps to clear the dues. He further alleged that payments under several social security schemes, including old-age pensions, widow pensions and disability pensions, had been delayed for the past five months.

Ashoka also accused the Congress government of adopting a discriminatory approach in the allocation of funds to different community development corporations. Questioning the reduction in grants to the Ambedkar Development Corporation, Lingayat Development Corporation, Okkaliga Development Corporation and other bodies, he demanded an explanation from the government.

He said no community should be neglected and that the government must ensure equal opportunities through its development schemes. Citing figures related to the Minority Department's budget, Ashoka claimed that its allocation, which stood at around Rs 3,409 crore in 2023-24 and 2024-25, had increased to Rs 4,535 crore in 2025-26 and Rs 4,762 crore in 2026-27.

He said the allocation had increased by around 33 per cent compared to the previous year. In contrast, grants to several community development corporations had been reduced by 50 per cent or more during the same period, he alleged.

He also claimed that the present government was providing significantly lower allocations to some development corporations compared to those provided during the previous BJP government. Ashoka said the BJP would intensify its agitation against the Congress government over issues including price rise, farmers' problems, delayed pension payments, pending Gruha Lakshmi assistance, financial difficulties of transport corporations and shortages of funds in various departments.

He said the party was conducting campaigns at district, taluk and gram panchayat levels to highlight what it described as the government's failures and the gap between its announcements and actual implementation. (ANI)