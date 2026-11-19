Russia protests Finland's new entry curbs on Russians, including athletes
Russia on Thursday summoned Finland's charge d'affaires in Moscow and lodged a protest over Helsinki's recent decision to impose additional entry restrictions on Russian citizens, including athletes, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. The ministry said Moscow viewed the move as "blatant discrimination based on nationality" that not only violated the principles of international sport but also ran counter to fundamental human rights standards.
"We are carefully noting all of Finland's confrontational moves, and these will undoubtedly be taken into account as we continue to develop our bilateral relations with that country," the ministry said.