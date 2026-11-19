Russia ​on Thursday ​summoned Finland's charge ‌d'affaires in ​Moscow and lodged a protest ‌over Helsinki's recent decision to impose additional entry restrictions on Russian citizens, ‌including athletes, the Russian ‌Foreign Ministry said. The ministry said Moscow viewed the move as "blatant discrimination based on ⁠nationality" ​that ⁠not only violated the principles of international ⁠sport but also ran counter ​to fundamental human rights standards.

"We are ⁠carefully noting all of Finland's ⁠confrontational moves, ​and these will undoubtedly be taken into account ⁠as we continue to develop our ⁠bilateral ⁠relations with that country," the ministry said.