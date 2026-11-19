German chemicals group BASF has abandoned its pursuit of Evonik, saying on Thursday that its ‌smaller rival remained unwilling to engage despite the prospect of a further increase to its takeover offer.

"The Executive Board of Evonik has not shown meaningful engagement," even though BASF had indicated ‌it was considering a further "moderate increase" of its offer, BASF said in a statement. "BASF's assessment ‌of Evonik's standalone prospects and associated risks did not provide sufficient grounds to justify a higher valuation," it added.

Evonik, whose shares were down 16% to €18 at 1546 GMT, had no immediate comment. BASF shares were up ⁠0.4%. BASF first ​approached Evonik in ⁠September and later raised its offer to €11.2 billion ($12.3 billion), or €24 per share, after its initial proposal was rejected.

On Tuesday, ⁠people familiar with the matter told Reuters that BASF was preparing to offer further concessions. But an ​agreement remained out of reach. Two people close to Evonik told Reuters on ⁠Wednesday that the Essen-based group still saw no compelling industrial rationale in a combination.

Even another improved offer from ⁠BASF ​would not secure support for a deal, the people said. As part of its efforts, BASF approached the government of North Rhine-Westphalia, where Evonik is based, and its largest shareholder, ⁠the RAG Foundation, with a letter outlining possible commitments on plants, jobs and training, the ⁠people said.

BASF Chief Executive ⁠Markus Kamieth has argued that greater consolidation within Germany's chemicals industry would help protect jobs and warned that foreign suitors could make more disruptive ‌takeover approaches.