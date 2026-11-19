BASF ends pursuit of Evonik after $12 billion bid rejected
German chemicals group BASF has abandoned its pursuit of Evonik, saying on Thursday that its smaller rival remained unwilling to engage despite the prospect of a further increase to its takeover offer.
"The Executive Board of Evonik has not shown meaningful engagement," even though BASF had indicated it was considering a further "moderate increase" of its offer, BASF said in a statement. "BASF's assessment of Evonik's standalone prospects and associated risks did not provide sufficient grounds to justify a higher valuation," it added.
Evonik, whose shares were down 16% to €18 at 1546 GMT, had no immediate comment. BASF shares were up 0.4%. BASF first approached Evonik in September and later raised its offer to €11.2 billion ($12.3 billion), or €24 per share, after its initial proposal was rejected.
On Tuesday, people familiar with the matter told Reuters that BASF was preparing to offer further concessions. But an agreement remained out of reach. Two people close to Evonik told Reuters on Wednesday that the Essen-based group still saw no compelling industrial rationale in a combination.
Even another improved offer from BASF would not secure support for a deal, the people said. As part of its efforts, BASF approached the government of North Rhine-Westphalia, where Evonik is based, and its largest shareholder, the RAG Foundation, with a letter outlining possible commitments on plants, jobs and training, the people said.
BASF Chief Executive Markus Kamieth has argued that greater consolidation within Germany's chemicals industry would help protect jobs and warned that foreign suitors could make more disruptive takeover approaches.