Afghan evacuees in Ukraine urgently departing from country: Reports

Forty-four Afghans who were evacuated from their home country by Kiev in September 2021 have decided to leave the country amid the Russia-Ukraine tension, media reported citing Washington Post on Thursday.

ANI | Kiev | Updated: 17-02-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 14:49 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Forty-four Afghans who were evacuated from their home country by Kiev in September 2021 have decided to leave the country amid the Russia-Ukraine tension, media reported citing Washington Post on Thursday. Citing a US State Department official, the newspaper said that nine families on a Qatar Airways plane flew to Doha, the capital of Qatar, where their documents will be processed for possible entry into the United States, Sputnik News Agency reported.

In September 2021, the group of Afghans, who were considered to be at risk under Taliban rule, fled from their home country to Ukraine after the Taliban took over Kabul in August last year. Tensions over Ukraine have increased in recent months, with Russia and NATO accusing each other of amassing troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

The United States and Ukraine accuse Russia of preparing to invade. Meanwhile, Moscow denies the claims and maintains that it has no intention of attacking any country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

