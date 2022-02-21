Europe's growing interest in Indo-Pacific reflects strategic importance of Australia: Marise Payne

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne met with German Green member of European Parliament Reinhard Butikofer on Sunday and discussed both sides shared interests in an open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. Both leaders met at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) which witnessed the attendance of ministers and officials from around the world, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. This security conference was held against the backdrop of the rapidly developing situation surrounding Ukraine.

"Europe's growing interest in the Indo-Pacific reflects the strategic importance of Australia's home region. At the @MunSecConf, I met with @bueti, Member of European Parliament, to discuss Australia and Europe's shared interests in an open and prosperous region MSC 2022," Marise Payne tweeted. Underscoring the importance of the Indo-Pacific region, EU Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles last week had said the EU has built a strategy, especially for the region because the members of the 27-member bloc believe the history of mankind will be written in the region.

He made these remarks at the panel discussion in Germany on the importance of the Indo-Pacific. Last year, the EU adopted its Indo pacific strategy with the aim to increase engagement in the region. Through the policy, the bloc wishes to deepen its engagement with partners in the Indo-Pacific to respond to emerging dynamics that are affecting regional stability.

Meanwhile, the Scott Morrison Government is further strengthening its ties with India, one of Australia's most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region. Earlier this month, Canberra had announced a series of new initiatives to support education, community, tourism, and investment links with India.

Following meetings between Marise Payne, and minister Jaishankar in Melbourne, the Australian government had launched three Maitri (friendship) initiatives to foster Australia-India cooperation, creativity, understanding, and exchange. A foreign ministry statement had said that these initiatives reflect both nations' shared commitment to cooperation and exchange, as set out in the Australia-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, agreed in June 2020. (ANI)

