Left Menu

Xi Jinping's daughter Xi Mingze living in America, reveals US Senator Hartzler

US Congress Rep Vicky Hartzler revealed that Chinese President Xi Jinping's only daughter Xi Mingze is living in America. Hartzler revealed this while she was introducing the "Protecting Higher Education from the Chinese Communist Party Act."

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-02-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 18:54 IST
Xi Jinping's daughter Xi Mingze living in America, reveals US Senator Hartzler
Chinese President Xi Jinping (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US Congress Rep Vicky Hartzler revealed that Chinese President Xi Jinping's only daughter Xi Mingze is living in America. Hartzler revealed this while she was introducing the "Protecting Higher Education from the Chinese Communist Party Act." According to a Chinese current affairs commentator living in the US stated on his YouTube channel on Sunday that Hartzler divulged the fact that the only child of the world's second most powerful leader lives in the US.

Aside from a few basic biographical details, very little is known about the cherished daughter of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his second wife, famous folk singer Peng Liyuan. The US Senator bill would ban "individuals serving in the National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party and their family members from receiving student or research visas."

Meanwhile, the commentator pointed out that he said in 2019 that Xi's daughter has returned to the US after living in China for 5 years. Xi Mingze, born on June 27, 1992, studied French at her high school, Hangzhou Foreign Languages School.

She travelled to the US in 2010 to study at Harvard University in Massachusetts under a pseudonym, but it wasn't until 2012 that many people had even heard of her. The commentator believes that she is still living in the same Cambridge area and is a research student there now.

Earlier, a Chinese man, Niu Tengyu, a website technician, was charged with leaking the personal information of President Xi Jinping's daughter and was sentenced to 14 years in prison. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022