Left Menu

World facing biggest security crisis in recent years, says UN chief on Russia-Ukraine tensions

Terming the Ukraine situation as the "biggest global peace and security crisis" in recent years, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the latest developments in Ukraine are testing the entire international system.

ANI | New York | Updated: 23-02-2022 08:29 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 08:29 IST
World facing biggest security crisis in recent years, says UN chief on Russia-Ukraine tensions
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Terming the Ukraine situation as the "biggest global peace and security crisis" in recent years, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the latest developments in Ukraine are testing the entire international system. "We face a moment that I sincerely hoped would not come," he said at a media stakeout on Tuesday, adding "we must pass this test."

Deeply troubled by the latest developments regarding Ukraine, Guterres highlighted reports of increased ceasefire violations across the contact line and "the real risk of further escalation on the ground". The Secretary-General again criticized Russia's decision to recognize the 'independence' of certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"Let me be clear: The decision of the Russian Federation to recognize the so-called 'independence' of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions is a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," the top UN official said. According to Guterres, such a unilateral measure not only conflicts directly with the principles of the UN Charter but is also inconsistent with the so-called Friendly Relations Declaration of the General Assembly.

At this critical moment, the UN chief called for an immediate ceasefire and re-establishment of the rule of law. "It is high time to return to the path of dialogue and negotiations. We must rally and meet this challenge together for peace, and to save the people of Ukraine and beyond from the scourge of war," Guterres said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success; Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks of gestation and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast can...

 Global
4
New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022