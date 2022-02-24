Pakistan: Ten militants killed in Balochistan province in encounter with security forces

Ten terrorists were killed in Pakistan's Balochistan province during a heavy exchange of fire with security forces in Hoshab district. The security forces conducted an operation on the basis of information about the presence of terrorists' hideouts in the district. These Terrorists were involved in recent firing and attack on security forces incidents in Turbat and Pasni areas, reported ARY News.

"On 23 February 2022, based on information of the presence of terrorists' camp and hideout in general area Hoshab, Balochistan, Security Forces conducted an operation to apprehend externally sponsored enemies of peace in Balochistan," said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The ISPR handout further read, "Once the troops started cordoning the area, terrorists tried to flee their hideout and opened indiscriminate firing whereby, a heavy exchange of fire ensued. Resultantly, 10 terrorists, including terrorist Comd Master Asif alias Mukesh, were killed in an exchange of fire."

According to the ISPR, operations to eliminate terrorist acts will continue in Balochistan. However, there seems to be no cessation of terrorism emanating from Pakistan despite the country facing economic and political turbulence. In January alone, several terrorist incidents rocked Pakistan as major cities including Islamabad and Lahore were targeted. An Islamabad-based think tank, the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies, recently published a report endorsing the fear that Pakistan has been slowly sliding into chaos and instability for the last couple of years.

Apart from the brewing terrorism in Balochistan province, the Baloch are also against the Pakistani security forces as the region has registered thousands of disappearances of political activists, intellectuals, journalists, and students. (ANI)

