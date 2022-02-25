Left Menu

US to send 7000 additional troops to Germany

The US President ordered the deployment of additional 7,000 troops in Germany, a NATO ally.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2022 03:24 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 03:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

The US President ordered the deployment of additional 7,000 troops in Germany, a NATO ally. This comes at a time when Ukraine tensions are escalating after the announcement of Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize the independence of Ukraine's breakaway regions.

"Now, I'm authorizing additional US force capabilities to deploy to Germany as part of NATO's response, including some the US-based forces that the Department of Defense placed on standby weeks ago," Biden said in remarks at the White House. Earlier on Thursday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, in a press conference, announced that the alliance activated its defense plans at the request of Gen. Tod Wolters, who leads the US European Command, reported The Hill.

While Stoltenberg said that no NATO forces are in Ukraine but it is working to bolster NATO's defense capabilities to defend the members of the alliance and prevent the spillover. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

