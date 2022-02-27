Imran Khan reaches out to estranged PTI leader for support against no-trust motion

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan seems to be crumbling under the Opposition's pressure as he reached out to estranged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen on Saturday to seek support against the imminent no-confidence motion against his government, local media reported. Notably, Imran Khan telephoned Tareen, who left for London for treatment, before his departure, the Dawn newspaper reported citing a source that added that the gesture might help restore the relations between the two.

However, the source added that Tarin's London visit might result in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif and him establishing direct contact. The Imran Khan government seems to be desperate in its attempts to thwart the Opposition's no-trust move as senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani also approached the government's ally- Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), to ensure their support against the opposition.

Notably, senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen had fallen out with Imran Khan following the sugar scam, reported the publication. Meanwhile, the opposition parties in Pakistan have divulged that a no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government will likely be moved within the first half of March.

Earlier this month, an anti-government opposition alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), had declared that they will move a no-trust motion against the PTI government. The opposition parties- PML-N, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have also been reaching out to the government's allies - PML-Q and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to garner maximum support for the no-trust move, The Express Tribune reported.

The opposition is jettisoning mutual hatred to ouster Imran Khan. PPP and PML-N have also announced separate long marches on Islamabad with the former's starting on February 27 and the latter's March 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)