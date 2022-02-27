Left Menu

Elon Musk activates Starlink satellite broadband in Ukraine

The founder of SpaceX, Elon Musk, on Saturday said that his company's Starlink internet services have been activated in Ukraine.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 11:44 IST
Elon Musk (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The founder of SpaceX, Elon Musk, on Saturday said that his company's Starlink internet services have been activated in Ukraine. The move came after Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov urged the American businessman to provide Starlink stations in war-hit Ukraine where internet services were disrupted following military operations by Russia.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Fedorov said,"@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars -- Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space -- Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand." Following this, Musk tweeted, "Starlink service is now active in Ukraine," adding that more terminals are en route.

The Starlink services provide access to broadband internet connections across the world. The array of Starlink satellites, operated by SpaceX, offer low-latency internet coverage in remote areas of several countries. Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Following this, he ordered special military operations "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

