Left Menu

Revving Up: India's Passenger Vehicle Boom in 2025

Passenger vehicle sales in India hit a record 45.5 lakh units in 2025, fueled by GST 2.0 reforms. Major players like Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Tata Motors led the growth. SUVs gained popularity, and electric vehicle sales peaked as taxation and policies boosted market momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 18:26 IST
Revving Up: India's Passenger Vehicle Boom in 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian passenger vehicle industry saw a record-breaking year in 2025, reaching unprecedented sales of 45.5 lakh units. This surge was primarily driven by the introduction of GST 2.0 reforms, which mitigated a sluggish start to the year, according to industry reports.

Leading automakers such as Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles were instrumental in surpassing the previous high of 43.05 lakh units sold in 2024. In an interesting turn, domestic players like Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors overtook Hyundai Motor India in sales volume rankings, securing the second and third positions.

SUVs dominated the market, comprising 55.8% of total sales compared to 53.8% the previous year. The auto sector also witnessed significant strides in electric vehicle sales, propelled by policy changes including reduced GST rates and tax incentives, thereby setting the stage for continued growth into 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate Shifts: India's Uneven Rainfall and Temperature Trends

Climate Shifts: India's Uneven Rainfall and Temperature Trends

 India
2
Thackeray Cousins Unite for Mumbai Civic Poll Campaign

Thackeray Cousins Unite for Mumbai Civic Poll Campaign

 India
3
KPI Green Energy Secures Approval for Solar Project Connection

KPI Green Energy Secures Approval for Solar Project Connection

 India
4
Aden Airport Shutdown Deepens Yemen's Internal Strife

Aden Airport Shutdown Deepens Yemen's Internal Strife

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026