Rising Drug Prices and Health Developments: A Closer Look

In a move that could impact millions of Americans, drugmakers plan to raise prices on over 350 medicines in the United States, including several critical vaccines and cancer treatments. This decision comes in the face of ongoing pressure from the Trump administration to curb pharmaceutical costs.

Additionally, Vanda Pharmaceuticals has announced the approval of its new drug for preventing motion-induced vomiting, marking a significant milestone as the first FDA-approved treatment for this condition in over 40 years. The company plans to launch Nereus commercially in the upcoming months.

Elsewhere in the health sector, measles cases in South Carolina have surged, indicating a significant outbreak in the region. Meanwhile, the US FDA has declined approval for drugs from Outlook Therapeutics and Corcept Therapeutics, leading to substantial stock market impacts for both companies.

