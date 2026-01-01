Left Menu

Rising Drug Prices and Health Developments: A Closer Look

Drugmakers will increase prices on 350 drugs, despite pressure from Trump. Vanda Pharmaceuticals' motion sickness drug is FDA-approved. The US court allows Trump's Medicaid cuts to Planned Parenthood in 22 states. Measles cases in South Carolina rise. FDA declines approval for Outlook's and Corcept's drugs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 18:27 IST
Rising Drug Prices and Health Developments: A Closer Look
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move that could impact millions of Americans, drugmakers plan to raise prices on over 350 medicines in the United States, including several critical vaccines and cancer treatments. This decision comes in the face of ongoing pressure from the Trump administration to curb pharmaceutical costs.

Additionally, Vanda Pharmaceuticals has announced the approval of its new drug for preventing motion-induced vomiting, marking a significant milestone as the first FDA-approved treatment for this condition in over 40 years. The company plans to launch Nereus commercially in the upcoming months.

Elsewhere in the health sector, measles cases in South Carolina have surged, indicating a significant outbreak in the region. Meanwhile, the US FDA has declined approval for drugs from Outlook Therapeutics and Corcept Therapeutics, leading to substantial stock market impacts for both companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sabarimala Gold Heist: Unveiling the Alleged Cover-Up

Sabarimala Gold Heist: Unveiling the Alleged Cover-Up

 India
2
Snowstorm Shuts Key Roads in Kashmir, Disrupts Travel Plans

Snowstorm Shuts Key Roads in Kashmir, Disrupts Travel Plans

 India
3
Delhi DoE Fights Misinformation Over Stray Dogs Directive

Delhi DoE Fights Misinformation Over Stray Dogs Directive

 India
4
Zohran Mamdani: From State Lawmaker to New York's Mayor

Zohran Mamdani: From State Lawmaker to New York's Mayor

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026