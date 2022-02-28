Left Menu

Ready for talks with representatives from Ukraine in Belarus: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday (local time) had a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and noted that the Russian delegation is in Gomel, Belarus, and is ready for talks with representatives from Kyiv.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2022 03:29 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 03:29 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday (local time) had a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and noted that the Russian delegation is in Gomel, Belarus, and is ready for talks with representatives from Kyiv. "The Russian delegation is in Gomel, Belarus, and is ready for talks with representatives from Kyiv. Russian President Vladimir Putin also had a telephone conversation with PM of Israel Naftali Bennett, on Feb 27," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia tweeted.

This comes after Ukraine had agreed to meet with a Russian delegation in Belarus. Earlier, Bennett proposed that Israel serve as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine during a phone call with Putin on Sunday, The Times of Israel reported citing a readout released by the Kremlin.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, who had proposed the idea of Israeli mediation to Bennett on Friday, emphasized the country's readiness for peace talks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

