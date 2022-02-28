Left Menu

Hong Kong govt home affairs chief removed from office

China's State Council announced that it has removed Tsui Ying-wai from the post of secretary for home affairs of Hong Kong, local media reported on Monday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 28-02-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 11:52 IST
Hong Kong govt home affairs chief removed from office
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's State Council announced that it has removed Tsui Ying-wai from the post of secretary for home affairs of Hong Kong, local media reported on Monday. The decision was made on February 24 in accordance with the HK administration's Basic Law of China, and based on the suggestion of Chief Executive Carrie Lam, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier, Lam had asked Beijing to remove her home affairs chief, the highest-ranking official to be caught up in a scandal surrounding an Omicron-hit birthday bash. Lam revealed the decision after Tsui Ying-wai had tendered his resignation to her.

"As one of the principal officials taking the lead in the anti-epidemic fight, I have not set the best example during the recent outbreak," Tsui had said in an earlier statement. Tsui admitted that he made the wrong decision to attend a banquet on January 3 and said that he behaved in an inappropriate manner when all efforts should have been devoted to controlling the spread of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022