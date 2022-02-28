Left Menu

Pakistani restaurateur shot dead in US during carjacking

A member of the Pakistan community in Washington DC was shot dead on Saturday night (local time) in a carjacking incident, said a media report.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 14:55 IST
Pakistani restaurateur shot dead in US during carjacking
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A member of the Pakistan community in Washington DC was shot dead on Saturday night (local time) in a carjacking incident, said a media report. Abdul Rauf, who owned a restaurant in Washington DC, was shot in Maryland's Oxon Hill neighbourhood after he resisted the carjackers trying to snatch his car, Dawn newspaper reported, citing Rauf's friends and relatives.

Notably, another Pakistani, Mohammad Anwar, 66, was also killed in a similar incident in Washington's Nationals Park area, following which two teenagers were arrested for his murder. Both the accused were ordered to be held in a youth detention facility until they turn 21 by a DC court, reported the Pakistani publication, noting that this was the maximum punishment the court could have awarded to the two perpetrators aged 15 and 13 when they committed the offence. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022