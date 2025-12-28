Swift Response Quells Blaze in Santacruz Commercial Building

An intense fire broke out in a six-storey commercial building in Santacruz East, Mumbai, early Sunday morning. The fire, which started around 2:30 am in the Emgeen Chambers, was promptly tackled by emergency services, preventing any injuries.

Four fire engines were deployed to control the fire, which was finally subdued after two hours of concerted effort. The blaze was confined to the sixth floor, damaging electric wiring, office files, computers, and some furniture.

Authorities, including the police, 108 Ambulance services, power company staff, and the local municipal corporation, were actively involved in the emergency response, ensuring the safety of nearby residents and minimizing damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)