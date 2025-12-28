Left Menu

Swift Response Quells Blaze in Santacruz Commercial Building

A fire occurred in a six-storey building in Santacruz East early Sunday. No injuries were reported. Fire engines extinguished the blaze within two hours. The fire was contained to the top floor and involved wiring, office files, and electronics. Authorities and emergency services responded swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 11:37 IST
An intense fire broke out in a six-storey commercial building in Santacruz East, Mumbai, early Sunday morning. The fire, which started around 2:30 am in the Emgeen Chambers, was promptly tackled by emergency services, preventing any injuries.

Four fire engines were deployed to control the fire, which was finally subdued after two hours of concerted effort. The blaze was confined to the sixth floor, damaging electric wiring, office files, computers, and some furniture.

Authorities, including the police, 108 Ambulance services, power company staff, and the local municipal corporation, were actively involved in the emergency response, ensuring the safety of nearby residents and minimizing damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

