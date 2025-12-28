Tragedy Strikes: Missing Child Found Dead in Kerala Pond
A tragic incident unfolded in North Kerala as a missing six-year-old boy was found dead in a pond. After an extensive search, his body was discovered near his home, leaving local authorities and the community in shock. An urgent investigation has been ordered into the circumstances surrounding his death.
A heartbreaking incident has emerged from North Kerala, where a six-year-old boy, reported missing, was found dead in a pond on Sunday. The discovery came after a rigorous search undertaken by police, fire force personnel, locals, and a dog squad.
Suhan, the boy who went missing from his home on Saturday afternoon, was playing outside when he disappeared. The Chittur police have confirmed that Suhan, a differently abled child, had left home after a disagreement with his brother.
The tragic discovery was made when the search operation resumed this morning. Authorities, including Chittoor Municipal Chairman Sumesh Achuthan and General Education Minister V Sivankutty, have expressed profound sorrow. An urgent investigation has been launched to uncover how Suhan ended up in the pond, with government assurance of legal aid for the bereaved family.
