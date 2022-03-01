Left Menu

Israeli man killed in Ukraine while driving to Moldovan border: Israeli Foreign Ministry

The Israeli Foreign Ministry on Monday confirmed that Israeli national Roman Brodsky had been killed in Ukraine while driving to the border with Moldova.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 01-03-2022 06:05 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 06:05 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], March 1 (ANI/Sputnik): The Israeli Foreign Ministry on Monday confirmed that Israeli national Roman Brodsky had been killed in Ukraine while driving to the border with Moldova. "His car, which was a part of a convoy on its way to the Moldovan border, came under fire resulting in his death," the statement read.

The ministry added that it remained in touch with the deceased's wife who was staying in Ukraine with her children. The ministry also added that Brodsky's parents have already been informed of his death. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed his condolences to Brodsky's family and added that Israel continues "to do everything possible to help the Israelis return home."

On Thursday, Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine, acting in response to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics against the intensifying aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, stressing that the civilian population is not in danger. Since then, hostilities have been taking place on the territory of Ukraine and the breakaway republics. (ANI/Sputnik)

